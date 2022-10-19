Armenia hopes Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons – PM Pashinyan

Armenia hopes that Azerbaijan will cooperate in determining the fate of missing persons from the First Nagorno Karabakh War, the Second Nagorno Karabakh War and the 13 September 2022 Azeri aggression against Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “There are 777 missing Armenians from the 1st Nagorno Karabakh war, 217 from the 2nd NK war, and 29 missing Armenians from the September 13th aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia. We hope Azerbaijan will cooperate in clarifying the destiny of our compatriots,” PM Pashinyan tweeted.