In the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the inter-village road has been asphalted and the problem of drinking water solved.

October 18, 2022, 17:30 Aghabekalanj community provided with drinking water

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:"The head of the Aghabekalanj community Hovik Saiyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The residents of the community are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture,"said the head of the community, adding that the International Committee of the Red Cross provided financial support to 19 families in the village to purchase pigs, cattle and chickens.

The head of the community noted that after the war, 6 displaced families have settled and provided with a house in Aghabekalanj.

Two houses damaged by shelling in the village have been repaired, one is under construction. Referring to the problems of the village, Hovik Saiyan noted that there is no medical center, which is why the patients have to be taken to the district center and the building of the community hall needs to be repaired.