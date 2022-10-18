Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt discussed the aftermath of the Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

October 18, 2022, 16:16 Armenian Foreign Minister calls for int'l border monitoring mechanism during meeting with Norwegian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During their meeting in Yerevan, in context of preventing a new aggression the Armenian FM emphasized the need for introducing international mechanisms for border monitoring and surveillance and the support of the international partners, including Norway, in this matter.

“This is the first Norwegian high-level visit to Armenia in more than a decade,” FM Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Yerevan. “We appreciate the presence of the foreign minister of friendly Norway in Yerevan, especially in the current period of time full of multiple challenges, which is definitely a sign of Norway’s solidarity with the people of Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.

The discussions of the foreign ministers focused on regional and international developments, among other issues. Mirzoyan presented the details of the work on developing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian side’s position regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“We discussed the situation following the latest Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia. We appreciate Norway’s targeted stance in support of Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as over the issue of the extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani armed forces. In this context we hope that Norway, as a pioneer of democracy and human rights protection, will continue to be committed to its adopted position,” the Armenian foreign minister said.

In context of preventing a new possible aggression by Azerbaijan, the Armenian FM emphasized the need for introducing international mechanisms of border monitoring and supervision, and stressed the international partners, including Norway’s support in this issue.

“I reiterated the imperative of the withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from sovereign territory of Armenia, repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war who are illegally held in Azerbaijan and the unconditional adherence to the ceasefire, once again emphasizing the unacceptability of solving issues through the use of force or the threat of using force,” Mirzoyan said.

The Norwegian foreign minister’s visit is taking place in the year marking the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Norway.

The foreign ministers also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In this regard Mirzoyan highlighted the role of the foreign ministries, emphasizing the need to hold regular political consultations. “We expressed mutual readiness to take practical steps to fully utilize the existing potential in the trade-economic sector. As promising areas for economic cooperation we pointed out IT, renewable energy, including digital government,” Mirzoyan said.

During the day the Armenian FM also accompanied his Norwegian counterpart on a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.