Armenian Foreign Minister calls for int'l border monitoring mechanism during meeting with Norwegian counterpart

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  During their meeting in Yerevan, in context of preventing a new aggression the Armenian FM emphasized the need for introducing international mechanisms for border monitoring and surveillance and the support of the international partners, including Norway, in this matter.

“This is the first Norwegian high-level visit to Armenia in more than a decade,” FM Mirzoyan said during a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Yerevan. “We appreciate the presence of the foreign minister of friendly Norway in Yerevan, especially in the current period of time full of multiple challenges, which is definitely a sign of Norway’s solidarity with the people of Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.
The discussions of the foreign ministers focused on regional and international developments, among other issues. Mirzoyan presented the details of the work on developing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Armenian side’s position regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.
“We discussed the situation following the latest Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia. We appreciate Norway’s targeted stance in support of Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as over the issue of the extrajudicial killings of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani armed forces. In this context we hope that Norway, as a pioneer of democracy and human rights protection, will continue to be committed to its adopted position,” the Armenian foreign minister said.
In context of preventing a new possible aggression by Azerbaijan, the Armenian FM emphasized the need for introducing international mechanisms of border monitoring and supervision, and stressed the international partners, including Norway’s support in this issue.
“I reiterated the imperative of the withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from sovereign territory of Armenia, repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war who are illegally held in Azerbaijan and the unconditional adherence to the ceasefire, once again emphasizing the unacceptability of solving issues through the use of force or the threat of using force,” Mirzoyan said.
The Norwegian foreign minister’s visit is taking place in the year marking the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Norway.
The foreign ministers also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In this regard Mirzoyan highlighted the role of the foreign ministries, emphasizing the need to hold regular political consultations. “We expressed mutual readiness to take practical steps to fully utilize the existing potential in the trade-economic sector. As promising areas for economic cooperation we pointed out IT, renewable energy, including digital government,” Mirzoyan said.
During the day the Armenian FM also accompanied his Norwegian counterpart on a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial.

     

Brazilian ambassador briefed on latest Azeri attack against Armenia

The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the new Brazilian Ambassador to Armenia...

At meeting with Armenian PM, US Congressman emphasizes need of immediate withdrawal of Azeri troops to initial positions

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy...

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

Member of the National Council (lower house of the Federal Assembly) of Switzerland, Stefan Müller-Altermatt,...

President Harutyunayn met with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly  

On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the...

European Council decides to deploy civilian monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side...

Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut have become sister schools.

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector

As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the combat line of contact—in particular, in the Sotk-Kutakan section—it was found that their units violate the ceasefire by first firing at each other, then at the Armenian positions.

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...

Armenian Defense Minister visits India

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.

Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...

EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...

Azerbaijan opens fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...

MOD: Azerbaijan army fired at Armenia positions

At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

No one will be able to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan — Lavrov

Germany may shut down hospitals amid energy crisis

NATO begins nuclear deterrence exercises

Israel's intention to supply arms to Ukraine will destroy relations with Russia — Medvedev

