October 18, 2022, 15:09 Haterk school and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut become sister schools

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narine Mirzoyan, the director of the Haterk community school informed "Artsakhpress" , adding that the relevant memorandum has already been signed by the both sides.

"We started our cooperation in April of the last academic year.

Thanks to this cooperation, our students will have an opportunity to get acquainted with their compatriots studying at the college, as well as their daily life, educational peculiarities and the topics of the classes.

We have prepared and sent a video about the school and the village and now we are waiting for the college videos.

I am sure that the cooperation will be mutually effective for the development of the worldview and educational progress", said N. Mirzoyan, noting that cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of Homeland-Diaspora ties.