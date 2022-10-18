The level of mutual trust allows Russia and Kazakhstan to frankly discuss and resolve the most difficult issues, and no one will ever manage to drive a wedge between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message to the readers of the International Affairs Journal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

October 18, 2022, 14:34 No one will be able to drive a wedge between Russia and Kazakhstan — Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:"We are looking with optimism into the future of our relations with our Kazakh friends. No one will manage to drive a wedge between us. The current level of mutual trust allows us to frankly discuss any issues, even the most difficult ones that our countries are faced with in real life, and to agree on mutually acceptable ways of solving them," Lavrov stressed.

"At the same time, we are not going to feel satisfied with what we have achieved," Lavrov continued. "We will continue to work together to bring bilateral relations to new highs to the benefit of our fraternal peoples and in the name of strengthening regional security and stability."

He noted that over the past three decades, the two countries have managed to strengthen the centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness that unite their peoples. Today’s relations between Russia and Kazakhstan continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

"Large-scale joint projects are being implemented in crucial economic sectors and in the scientific and educational sphere. The advantages of Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s transit potentials are being used effectively. Ties are expanding among small and medium-sized businesses. Interaction is being stepped up along the world's longest land border," Lavrov recalled. "The Baikonur cosmodrome is a vivid example of a truly strategic partnership. The same-name city can rightly be considered as a symbol of Russian-Kazakhstani friendship and privileged research-intensive cooperation".