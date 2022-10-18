The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the new Brazilian Ambassador to Armenia Fabio Vaz Pitaluga on October 18.
Brazilian ambassador briefed on latest Azeri attack against Armenia
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Grigoryan wished the ambassador successes in developing and further strengthening bilateral relations.
In response to an inquiry from the ambassador, the Secretary of the Security Council presented the Azerbaijani large-scale aggression of September 13, its aftermath, as well as some details from the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process, Grigoryan's office said in a readout.
The ambassador praised the dynamics of development of bilateral ties, as well as emphasized the important role of the Armenian community of Brazil, and namely the Brazilian-Armenians, in the country’s trade and other sectors of economy.