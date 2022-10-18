At meeting with Armenian PM, US Congressman emphasizes need of immediate withdrawal of Azeri troops to initial positions

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP) of the US House of Representatives David Price, the PM’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and highlighted the importance of the Armenian-American mutual partnership in the consistent implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia.

The Prime Minister said that the citizens of Armenia have definitely chosen the democracy path and that the government will consistently continue implementing the rich agenda of democratic reforms. He said the recent intensive Armenian-American contacts and high-level visits significantly contribute to the constant development of strategic dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan touched upon Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory and highlighted the adequate and addressed response of the United States and the international community in general. At the same time, the PM emphasized the importance of ensuring the security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. He highly valued the fact of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States.

David Price thanked for the warm reception and welcomed the consistent steps aimed at developing democratic institutions in Armenia. He also emphasized the importance of expanding the Armenian-American close partnership for the benefit of the development and strengthening of ties in different spheres.

Mr. Price called Azerbaijan’s incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory impermissible and stressed the necessity of the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani units to their initial positions. David Price condemned the inhuman treatment and actions of Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian servicemen. He also highlighted ensuring the return of prisoners of war who are still held in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian PM highly appreciated the US efforts in this respect.

The sides also exchanged views on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the processes happening in the region.