Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

Member of the National Council (lower house of the Federal Assembly) of Switzerland, Stefan Müller-Altermatt, who is also the Co-Chair of the Switzerland-Armenia Friendship Group, says if the international community agrees with Azerbaijan that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is solved and the Minsk Group doesn’t have to say anything, and there are no more peacekeeping troops, there will be a new genocide against the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. He sees the solution of the conflict only through political means.

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking to Armenpress, Stefan Müller-Altermatt said that Azerbaijan is an aggressor, and Armenia is the victim. He states that Azerbaijan must be punished for its war crimes.

- Mr. Müller-Altermatt, the Azerbaijani forces have invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia. In September they again attacked Armenia. There was a footage showing execution of Armenian prisoners of war by the Azerbaijani troops. As a member of the international community, what is your reaction to these incidents?

- It’s illegal and it’s a crime. These words we need to use. Azerbaijan is an aggressor, and Armenia is the victim. Tragically, these roles are not that clear for big part of the international community, I think, because of their own interests perhaps, perhaps also because of less knowledge, but I think there are interests, of course, with big part in the energy sector. And Azerbaijan there has at the moment, because of the Russian weakness, a very good position. That’s the fate of Armenia now.

- In your opinion, what steps should the international community take or what role could it play to restrain Azerbaijan’s aggression?

- First of all, we need the truth. It has to be spoken out that there is an aggression, and it will be judged, and justice must work. War crimes have to be punished. At the moment it doesn’t look like, but there need to be justice and the truth. And then we need to have the same right for all the countries. We have an aggression of Russia against Ukraine. And it was clear, we need sanctions against Russia. We have now an aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia, but we have no sanctions at all. In contrast, we have new agreements and statements from European Union that Azerbaijan is a reliable energy partner. But that cannot be.

- As you know, Azerbaijan is still holding Armenian prisoners of war and refuses to return them. What role could the international community play on this matter in order to force Azerbaijan to return the Armenian POWs?

- Even in this case we need international judgment. The humanitarian law is clear - after a war prisoners of war have to be exchanged. Even before, if they are not an element of the conflict, they have to be exchanged, they have to go home. We need pressure from the international community by judgment, by punishment and by sanctions.

- Azerbaijan claims that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is resolved, thus, rejecting the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Whereas, Armenia says that the final settlement of the conflict should take place within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. What is your comment on this? Do you think that the Minsk Group has nothing to do now? How do you see the final settlement of the conflict?

- The solution must be a political one, not a solution by violence, because there will be a second genocide, for me, it’s clear. If we say now it is solved as Azerbaijan likes to say, and the Minsk Group doesn’t have to say anything and Russia is weak, and we have no more peacekeeping troops, so there will be a genocide. Because it is after decades of hatred and recession against Armenians there will be crimes and cruelties against the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. So, we need a political solution. Of course, the Minsk Group is weak because of the weakness of Russia, but there is European Union that has responsibility for this region, there are the Western, all the Western nations, that have responsibility for Armenia, and the de facto Republic of Artsakh is democracy and I think we should stand for this democracy, we should stand for the freedom of expression, for human rights, and all this we find in Nagorno Karabakh, but not in the rest of Azerbaijan. So this is clear. The people is there, the human rights are there, we cannot eliminate both.

- You mentioned that the Minsk Group is weak, but it is the only internationally recognized platform for the NK conflict. What do you think? Should the negotiations continue within this format or not?

- The problem is negotiations in the Minsk Group are negotiations with Russia, nobody wants to negotiate with Russia at the moment. So perhaps, that could be a role for Switzerland. We say, guys, we have a problem, and you need to negotiate, if you need adaptions of the framework of the Minsk Group, so come to us, we speak together. Perhaps there need to be an additional role for the EU or for Great Britain or whoever. We could be a podium, we could facilitate, Switzerland, perhaps an adapted Minsk framework. But it is a fact, the Minsk framework is weak at the moment.

- Now let’s speak about the Armenian-Swiss relations. In which areas can the two countries develop the bilateral ties? What prospects do you see?

- Well, we already have a lot of cooperation projects in terms of development mainly in the south of Armenia, it’s part of the executive work. There are several topics that are worked with in this cooperation - energy, housing, and so on. There is a lot of work and very good cooperation. The Ambassador today briefed me and he said that we had 21 million Swiss Francs in Syunik during the last years. By the way, these are money that is threatened now if there will be a war in the south Armenia. So there needs to be cooperation and there need to be a lot of engagement in the south Armenia. That’s our own interest. On the other fields, of course, we have, Switzerland has a very long tradition of strong institutions. I am very interested in the exchange of this legislative power we have in Switzerland, of this long tradition of strong institution. I think there could be a real good relevant exchange with the goal that all democracies of the world form together this community of values. We have to strengthen this community of values. And Armenia and Switzerland there can play an important role.

- And what kind of economic cooperation do you imagine? Maybe trade?

- Trade, of course. I very like apricots. We quite count by Armenian apricots in Switzerland. We have cooperation projects in agriculture in the south. Together with these cooperation projects, we could also stimulate trade between the countries. So that would be all in one line for the further development of the relations.


     

Politics

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions

Member of the National Council (lower house of the Federal Assembly) of Switzerland, Stefan Müller-Altermatt, who is also the Co-Chair of the Switzerland-Armenia Friendship Group, says if the international community agrees with Azerbaijan that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is solved and the Minsk Group doesn’t have to say anything, and there are no more peacekeeping troops, there will be a new genocide against the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. He sees the solution of the conflict only through political means.

All news from section

President Harutyunayn met with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly  

On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the...

European Council decides to deploy civilian monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side...

Armenia expects positive response from Azerbaijan on offer to open border crossing points – PM

The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open...

Swiss MP: Karabakh people cannot be under Azerbaijani power

The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan...

The delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan

On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...

Economy

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year, are much better and satisfactory.

All news from section

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Society

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.

All news from section

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector

As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the combat line of contact—in particular, in the Sotk-Kutakan section—it was found that their units violate the ceasefire by first firing at each other, then at the Armenian positions.

All news from section

Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions

At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...

Armenian Defense Minister visits India

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.

Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...

EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...

Azerbaijan opens fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...

MOD: Azerbaijan army fired at Armenia positions

At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...

Azerbaijan is aggressor, Armenia is the victim: Swiss lawmaker sees need for sanctions
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector
Borrell announced that the EU civilian observation mission team is already in Armenia
Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert
Azerbaijan fires toward Armenian military positions
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

All news from section

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Germany may shut down hospitals amid energy crisis

All news from section

NATO begins nuclear deterrence exercises

Israel's intention to supply arms to Ukraine will destroy relations with Russia — Medvedev

At least 28 killed in Turkey coal mine explosion

Most Read

month

week

day

Search