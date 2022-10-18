As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the combat line of contact—in particular, in the Sotk-Kutakan section—it was found that their units violate the ceasefire by first firing at each other, then at the Armenian positions.

October 18, 2022, 10:56 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces violate ceasefire in Sotk-Kutakan sector

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "By doing so, the Azerbaijani military is creating the impression as if the Armenian side is shooting at their outposts, and then begin to shoot at Armenian positions using various caliber small arms falsely claiming it to be a response to gunfire from Armenian side,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.