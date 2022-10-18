Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.
The Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the new Brazilian Ambassador to Armenia Fabio Vaz Pitaluga on October 18.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the House Democracy...
Member of the National Council (lower house of the Federal Assembly) of Switzerland, Stefan Müller-Altermatt,...
On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the...
The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side...
The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
Barmen Grigoryan secondary school of the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region and Armenian Evangelical College of Beirut have become sister schools.
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...
The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...
On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...
As a result of the night monitoring and analysis of the service of the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the combat line of contact—in particular, in the Sotk-Kutakan section—it was found that their units violate the ceasefire by first firing at each other, then at the Armenian positions.
At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...
The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...
At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
