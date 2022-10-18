October 17, a meeting of the Artsakh Republic National Assembly Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened, Artsakh NA informed.

October 18, 2022, 10:35 Artsakh NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management Has Convened a Sitting

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Discussion of draft laws "On Amendments to the Law “On Profit Tax"” and "On Amendments and Additions to the Law "On the Republic of Artsakh State Budget 2022 "" were the issues of the agenda.

The draft "On Amending the Law “On Profit Tax"" was presented by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia H. Khanumyan.

According to the minister, the adoption of the bill will enable the taxpayer, the Artsakh Investment Fund, to deduct interest amounts calculated during the reporting year from its gross income.

The second item on the agenda was the discussion of the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to the Law "On the Republic of Artsakh State Budget 2022".

It is proposed by the project to increase own revenues of the 2022 state budget by AMD 5,000.0 million due to the adjustment of the tax base of some taxpayers, as well as those displaced by hostilities and (or) by providing financial support for the temporary satisfaction of housing needs of displaced persons.