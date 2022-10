The team of the EU civilian observation mission formed for being deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be deployed very promptly, EU High Commissioner for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said at the press conference on the results of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Tass informs.

October 18, 2022, 09:39 Borrell announced that the EU civilian observation mission team is already in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The EU Council has given the green light to sending observers from the EU mission in Georgia to Armenia, who will be stationed on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The team is already there, and according to the green light given by the Council, 40 observers will be deployed at the border very quickly, during the coming weeks," he said.

President of the European Council Charles Michel also welcomed the mission's effectiveness and noted that it can strengthen trust (between Armenia and Azerbaijan) and enable the EU to better support the border commissions that will soon meet in Brussels․