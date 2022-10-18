Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

On October 19, the presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories, which is the organizer of the event.

Admission is free for media and professionals.

The presentation will be broadcast on the Facebook page of the Public Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage.