Armenian Defense Minister visits India

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation to India on a working visit.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said.
On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly and members of the delegation present at the discussions held with RA authorities in Yerevan the previous week, the Presidential Office stated.
The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side...
The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open...
The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan...
On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation...
In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year, are much better and satisfactory.
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...
The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...
On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...
Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...
At around 2:20am on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from firearms of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani...
The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...
At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying Azerbaijani media reports which claim that an unspecified...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
