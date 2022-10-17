Artsakhpress

International

Germany may shut down hospitals amid energy crisis

A substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation, Sputnik reported, citing German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The hospitals are in a very special situation. If we do not react quickly and really drastically, there will be closures," Lauterbach told the ARD broadcaster.

Lauterbach said he would discuss the amount and the form of assistance that should be provided to hospitals with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Tuesday. However, Berlin has no plans to create a special fund for hospitals, similar to the one set up for the Bundeswehr.

"We cannot create separate special funds for each sphere," Lauterbach stressed.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.


     

Politics

President Harutyunayn met with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly  

On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly and members of the delegation present at the discussions held with RA authorities in Yerevan the previous week, the Presidential Office stated.  

European Council decides to deploy civilian monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side...

Armenia expects positive response from Azerbaijan on offer to open border crossing points – PM

The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open...

Swiss MP: Karabakh people cannot be under Azerbaijani power

The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan...

The delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan

On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...

Armenia Parliament Speaker releases details from meeting held with Artsakh partners

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation...

Economy

This year's indicators of grape harvest in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year, are much better and satisfactory.

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2...

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Society

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.

Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...

Military

Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense which said that the Armenian forces have positioned additional military hardware facing the Azeri troops on October 16.

EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission...

Azerbaijan opens fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...

MOD: Azerbaijan army fired at Armenia positions

At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...

Azeri media reports on Armenian military casualties in landmine blast is fake news

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying Azerbaijani media reports which claim that an unspecified...

Armenian Defense Minister holds consultation with top brass

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation on October 14 with the leadership of the General...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

Videos

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Germany may shut down hospitals amid energy crisis

NATO begins nuclear deterrence exercises

Israel's intention to supply arms to Ukraine will destroy relations with Russia — Medvedev

At least 28 killed in Turkey coal mine explosion

