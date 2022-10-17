Israel's intention to supply arms to Ukraine will destroy relations with Russia — Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned on Monday that it would be a mistake for Israel to supply weapons to Ukraine.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Israel seems to have decided to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. That would be a very rash decision, for it would damage all the interstate relations between our countries," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, Tass informs.

He said Israel might as well recognize [Stepan] Bandera and [Roman] Shukhevich, as its heroes. Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), and Shukhevich led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). Both organizations are outlawed in Russia.

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai said his country should follow the example of the US and its NATO allies and start providing military assistance to Ukraine.