The Ministry of Defense of Armenia issued a statement in response to the statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense which said that the Armenian forces have positioned additional military hardware facing the Azeri troops on October 16.

October 17, 2022, 16:38 Armenia MOD: Artillery presence toward Vardenis is connected to Azerbaijan additional forces’ movement

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The presence of artillery in the direction of Vardenis town of Armenia is directly linked to the movement and release of additional forces and means by the Azerbaijani armed forces, which has caused a certain tension.

The steps of the Armenian side, which were taken after the Azerbaijani deployment of additional artillery and anti-air measures in the given area, are exclusively of defensive nature. The actions of the Armenian side don’t seek to escalate the situation, and the Armenian side will pull back its additional measures in case of Azerbaijan pulling back the abovementioned measures from the given direction.

The Armenian side is ready to negotiate on this matter," the MOD added.