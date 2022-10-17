President Harutyunayn met with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly  

On October 17, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with representatives of the political powers represented in the Artsakh Republic National Assembly and members of the delegation present at the discussions held with RA authorities in Yerevan the previous week, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The particularities of the meetings were on the discussion agenda. It was noted that an agreement was achieved in the current situation to continue political consultations with various structures of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic.

The discussions will continue at the tomorrow’s government sitting and during the meeting with deputies of the National Assembly.