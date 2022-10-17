This year's grape harvest indicators in the Republic are satisfactory. Deputy Minister

In 2022, the indicators of grape harvest in the Republic of Artsakh, compared to the previous year, are much better and satisfactory.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh Vilen Avetisyan told “Artsakhpress”.

"This year's grape yield indicators are much more satisfactory as compared to the previous year, despite the hail that significantly damaged the harvest. Compared to the previous year, the gross product index has also increased," V. Avetisyan added.

This year the harvest began in the Martuni and Martakert regions, and then in the Askeran region.

"It can be said that the current year's grape harvest is in the final stage. It has already been completed in the Martakert region, and the work will be finally completed in the next few days in the Martuni and Askeran regions.

There was practically no shortage of labor force, residents of the settlements adjacent to the fields were involved in the work with the appropriate daily payment," the deputy minister noted.

"Collection and processing of grapes is carried out by local processing organizations, which accept grapes according to the degree of sweetness, which should be at least 20 percent. A certain amount of grapes is also exported to the Republic of Armenia, where it is prepared for wine production," Vilen Avetisyan said.