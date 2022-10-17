Artsakhpress

Politics

European Council decides to deploy civilian monitoring mission on Armenia border with Azerbaijan

The European Council on Monday decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing, and reporting on the situation in the region, as news.am informs, the Council stated.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “This decision follows the quadrilateral meeting between President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, President Macron and President Michel on 6 October, and is aimed at facilitating the restoration of peace and security in the area, the building of confidence and the delimitation of the international border between the two states,” the respective statement adds.

In order to ensure a swift deployment of the EU monitoring capacity, it was decided that the monitoring experts will be temporarily deployed from the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (…). The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months,” the statement added.

“The EU’s deployment of up to 40 EU monitoring experts along Armenia’s international border with Azerbaijan will aim to build confidence to the unstable a situation that is putting lives at risk and jeopardizes the conflict resolution process. This is another proof of the EU’s full commitment to contributing to the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus,” said Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.


     

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.

EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission which will be sent to Armenia.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

NATO begins nuclear deterrence exercises

