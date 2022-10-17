Steadfast Noon, a NATO nuclear deterrence military exercise, begins Monday, Foreign Brief reported.

October 17, 2022, 17:33 NATO begins nuclear deterrence exercises

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Fourteen member states and up to 60 aircraft will participate in the annual drills, which will last thirteen days and take place in the airspace over Belgium, the North Sea and the UK. They come just ahead of Russia’s annual Grom exercises, where Moscow is expected to test its nuclear-capable bombers, submarines, and missiles.