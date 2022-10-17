Armenia expects positive response from Azerbaijan on offer to open border crossing points – PM

The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open 3 new border crossing points at the border with Azerbaijan.

October 17, 2022

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A draft decision of the Armenian government on opening of 3 checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to provide connection between eastern Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is being formally circulated for several months. Government of Armenia is waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted.