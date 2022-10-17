The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.

October 17, 2022, 11:13 Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the educational center Manush Vanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The school had 20 graduates last academic year. In parallel, 8 students were admitted to the first grade. 7 children from displaced families established in the village continue their studies in our educational center.

Referring to the educational achievements of the school, the director informed that they had 10 excellent students in the previous academic year.

The students of Sos always return from regional and national sports championships and subject Olympiads with prizes.

According to the director, most of the graduates continue their education at higher educational institutions.

The school has 27 teachers.

Today, the educational center has all possible logistical means to organize the teaching process effectively.

Among the problems, the director named the lack of a drainage system. As a result of precipitation, water accumulates in the park near the school. In addition, the entrance to the school building has no roof, and rain and snow seep into the corridor, almost reaching the classrooms.

Due to the lack of a club, activities are organized in classrooms.