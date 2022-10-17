Educational achievements of the Sos community school are satisfactory: Director

The secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan of the Sos community of Artsakh’s Martuni region admitted 8 first graders this academic year.
The government of Armenia is waiting for a positive reaction from Azerbaijan regarding its plans to open 3 new border crossing points at the border with Azerbaijan.
The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan...
On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation...
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia expects broader involvement by Russia in regional...
On October 14, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astana,...
World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...
Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...
On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...
The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human...
"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.
The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...
The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...
On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...
Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...
The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission which will be sent to Armenia.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms at Armenian military positions...
At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying Azerbaijani media reports which claim that an unspecified...
Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation on October 14 with the leadership of the General...
On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber...
The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...
