The foreign ministers of the EU member states are expected to approve today the civilian observer mission which will be sent to Armenia.

October 17, 2022, 13:18 EU plans to deploy around 400 monitors along Armenia-Azerbaijan border at initial phase

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The issue will be discussed during today’s session in Luxembourg.

“On October 6, during the meeting of the French President, the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Azerbaijani President, an agreement was reached to form a mission. The ministers, as expected, will approve that mission on Tuesday”, EU’s representative said.

The EU representative added that there are not many details available about the mission, but added that around 400 monitors will be deployed at the initial stage. He also stated that the first monitors will be sent to the border from the EU observer mission in Georgia, taking into account the urgency of the issue.