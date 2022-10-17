Jamilya Afghani receives Aurora Award 2022

Artsakhpress

The seventh annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was awarded to Jamila Afghani, an educator, human rights defender, and founder of the Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO). Jamila has dedicated over 25 years of her life to giving the women of Afghanistan access to education. She was commemorated during a series of high-level philanthropy-focused events hosted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in Venice, Italy on October 14–16.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Before August 2021, NECDO had more than 100,000 women enrolled in literacy programs, thanks to the establishment of small centers in many communities led by local women. The organization also provides legal aid and psychosocial support to more than 10,000 women victims of abuse from a family member or a partner. Forced to flee Afghanistan, Jamila is continuing to help others at distance.

After the Taliban took over her country, Jamila Afghani had to leave her homeland, but she has not given up on its people. NEDCO is still supporting women of Afghanistan and vulnerable families, shedding light on lack of access to education, domestic violence, and other contemporary issues faced by women today, while providing financial aid to the human rights defenders, journalists, and advocates.

“Our mission at Aurora is to recognize, celebrate and spread the work of humanitarians like Jamila Afghani around the world. Today’s modern-day heroes inspire and guide us and show us how to persevere in the face of seemingly overwhelming challenges. They remind us of our common humanity and encourage us to show the same commitment to serving the poor and marginalized. They remind us, too, of our duty to give everyone an equal chance,” said Lord Ara Darzi, Chair of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London.

Every year, the Aurora Prize is granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors. The Laureate receives a $1,000,000 grant and a chance to continue the cycle of giving by supporting organizations that help people in need. As 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate, Jamila Afghani has chosen to support Women International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) and Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization (NECDO). WILPF is a membership-led international organization that seeks to promote world peace by advocating for disarmament, abolition of violence, women’s human rights, and gender equality, and NECDO is a non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian and development assistance to women, youth, and children in Afghanistan.

“From my professional experience, I know that the human rights issue is a struggle. We go through these periods, and this is one of them, when it’s not very clear how we are going to see the way forward on so many issues, when we are running out of time. People like Jamila Afghani shine a light of hope on the future and show us all a way out of the darkness,” noted Aurora Prize Selection Committee member Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Since its launch, the Aurora Prize has changed the lives of over 1,000,000 people affected by war, conflict, persecution, and other humanitarian issues, with a special focus on helping children, displaced people, and women and girls. This action-based philanthropy, focused on tangible results, is possible thanks to the supporters whose contribution allows the Prize to continue empowering modern-day heroes.


     

Swiss MP: Karabakh people cannot be under Azerbaijani power

The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the Swiss-Armenian friendship group and a member of the Swiss-Armenian Parliament, said this at an October 14 press conference in Yerevan, news.am informs.

The delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan

On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...

Armenia Parliament Speaker releases details from meeting held with Artsakh partners

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation...

Russia said they will become more active – Speaker Simonyan on Moscow visit

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia expects broader involvement by Russia in regional...

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Astana

On October 14, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astana,...

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Astana

On October 14, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astana,...

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s...

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...

The renovation of the school building and medical center is on the agenda in Kolkhozashen

The inter-community roads of the Kolkhozashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, have been paved,...

Azeri media reports on Armenian military casualties in landmine blast is fake news

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying Azerbaijani media reports which claim that an unspecified number of Armenian servicemembers were killed or wounded when their vehicle hit a landmine.

MOD: Azerbaijan army fired at Armenia positions

At around 1:20am on Saturday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from firearms of...

Armenian Defense Minister holds consultation with top brass

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation on October 14 with the leadership of the General...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber...

Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan

The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with...

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died after sustaining injuries from a landmine explosion...

Armenian military denies opening fire at Azerbaijani construction equipment

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani side.

At least 28 killed in Turkey coal mine explosion
Biden says 'stunned' by mass protests in Iran
CIS partners understand objective reality of Russia’s enlargement — Lavrov
Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

At least 28 killed in Turkey coal mine explosion

Biden says 'stunned' by mass protests in Iran

CIS partners understand objective reality of Russia’s enlargement — Lavrov

Putin tells Erdogan about creating gas hub in Turkey

