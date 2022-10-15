Marashlyan studio, opened in Artsakh after the war, continues contributing to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values

"Marashlyan" photo studio branch has been operating in Stepanakert for a year.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the founder of the studio, Emma Marashlyan, stated that the purpose of opening the studio in Artsakh was to create such an environment where it would be possible to learn more about the Armenian Taraz (the national dress).

"One of the goals was the creation of national photography, through which we can contribute to the preservation and popularization of national traditional values. We wanted to open the studio in Shushi. We had quite interesting ideas in this regard and had already started the work. After the 44-day war, all my hopes and dreamswere dashed. After the war, we quickly made a decision and opened the studio in Stepanakert. Although we have suffered heavy losses, I think that every such step towards the preservation and presentation of our culture is important at this time," said E. Marashlyan.

She noted that many families visit to take photos in national costumes, which gives them strength to keep the doors of the studio always open. The founder assured that they will continue to operate in Artsakh, serving the purpose for which the photo studio has been opened in Stepanakert.