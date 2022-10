The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying Azerbaijani media reports which claim that an unspecified number of Armenian servicemembers were killed or wounded when their vehicle hit a landmine.

October 14, 2022, 17:52 Azeri media reports on Armenian military casualties in landmine blast is fake news

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani media reports claiming that Armenian Armed Forces servicemembers were killed or wounded in a landmine explosion is false,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan told ARMENPRESS.