The Armenian population, residing in Nagorno Karabakh, should have the right to self-determination, Stefan Müller-Altermatt, a member of the Swiss-Armenian friendship group and a member of the Swiss-Armenian Parliament, said this at an October 14 press conference in Yerevan, news.am informs.

October 14, 2022, 17:09 Swiss MP: Karabakh people cannot be under Azerbaijani power

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The right to self-determination is one of the most important points in terms of human rights, he noted.

The MP said that there is a problem of human existence. It is under threat. A political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has simply been left out of the sight of the international community.

A political solution must be found, rather than resorting to weapons, which would lead to a new genocide. Azerbaijan clearly rejects this, and we are fighting against it, the MP added.

Stefan Müller-Altermatt said the atmosphere of ethnic intolerance towards Armenians has prevailed in Azerbaijan for many years. And therefore, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be allowed to come under the power of Azerbaijan.