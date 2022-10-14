Armenian Defense Minister holds consultation with top brass

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan chaired a consultation on October 14 with the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the military and the Defense Ministry, as well as the command of the army corps.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues related to the ongoing works in the armed forces were discussed, particularly the preparations for winter season, engineering and logistics.

Papikyan issued respective directives regarding the raised issues.