On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

October 14, 2022, 17:00 The delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his remarks, President Harutyunyan noted that the efforts of the RA authorities to establish long-term peace and stability in the country and the region are appreciated in Artsakh, stressing, however, that they should not contradict the interests of an integral part of the Armenian people, the Artsakh Armenians.

Certain issues related to overcoming the challenges faced by the two Armenian states with joint efforts were discussed during the meeting.