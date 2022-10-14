Russia said they will become more active – Speaker Simonyan on Moscow visit

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia expects broader involvement by Russia in regional processes.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “All my meetings in Russia were with the purpose of presenting the situation and expecting a response. I mostly waited to understand what’s happening in our region and whether Russia is perceiving what’s happening correctly and is planning to take action. There was a conversation about Artsakh too, but in terms of the general regional context. Russia says they will be more active. We will see when,” Simonyan told reporters.

He said that his Russian colleagues are often focusing on why he has criticized them in his interviews. “But I have the answers to what I’ve said and I have presented my answers. We are waiting and expecting broader involvement by Russia in this process,” Simonyan said.

Speaking about Russian FM Lavrov’s statement on the deployment of CSTO observers to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Simonyan said Armenia doesn’t oppose this. “We have agreed to all formats of Russia, it is Azerbaijan which still hasn’t signed the Russian peacekeeping mandate for example. Let’s not forget this. And what is our Russian colleagues’ response in this case?”