On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with RA National Assembly chairman Alen Simonyan, Artsakh Presidential Office stated.

October 14, 2022, 14:10 The delegation led by President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA NA chairman Alen Simonyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the foreign political agenda were addressed during the meeting.

The Head of the State presented the principal position of the Artsakh Republic authorities on the peaceful and fair settlement of the Artsakh conflict highlighting the need for full use of the possibilities of parliamentary diplomacy in this matter.

Alen Simonyan in turn presented the details of recent meetings with international partners on the topic, including his visit to the Russian Federation days ago.

Overcoming the challenges faced by the two Armenian states with joint efforts was mutually underscored during the meeting.