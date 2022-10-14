Armenia Parliament Speaker releases details from meeting held with Artsakh partners

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation of Artsakh led by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Speaker told reporters that the delegation of Artsakh was satisfied with the results of the meeting.

“These contacts are not being held for the first time. Yes, there are some partners with whom this format contact is taking place for the first time, but there are always these contacts. We discussed my recent visit to Moscow, I presented the meetings and the discussions held. I answered their questions, as well as listened to our colleagues, and I can say that this is something new in terms of its format, but these contacts as such happen almost every week”, the Speaker said.