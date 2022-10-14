Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform

Artsakh does not oppose a dialogue with Azerbaijan, but says that the negotiation must take place within the frames of an internationally recognized platform, and that platform is the OSCE Minsk Group.

Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform

Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We have never opposed the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue”, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan told reporters in Yerevan. “Quite the contrary, when after 1996 Artsakh, in fact, was left out of a part of the negotiation process, we were always calling for resuming the full format. And now the restoration of this format has also remained on our agenda. But these negotiations must not take place out of internationally recognized platform. There is one internationally recognized platform – the OSCE Minsk Group”, he said, commenting on Yerevan’s statements that the discussions between Stepanakert and Baku are important.

Babayan added that it is mentioned in a number of documents that Artsakh is a party to both the negotiations and the conflict. He said that Azerbaijan, however, says that it doesn’t want and will not negotiate with Artsakh as a party.

“We say let the format be restored and let’s negotiate. But if anyone thinks that the negotiations could be in the tone of ‘some aboriginal tribe’ in person of Artsakh changing its mind and going to its ‘mother country’, Azerbaijan to ask forgiveness and ask to take it back to its composition, this is not going to happen”, the FM said.

Babayan said that they have told this also to the leadership of Armenia, who, of course, understands it.


     

Politics

Armenia Parliament Speaker releases details from meeting held with Artsakh partners

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan released details from the meeting held with the delegation of Artsakh led by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

All news from section

Russia said they will become more active – Speaker Simonyan on Moscow visit

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan said that Armenia expects broader involvement by Russia in regional...

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Astana

On October 14, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astana,...

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Astana

On October 14, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astana,...

The delegation led by President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA NA chairman Alen Simonyan

On October 14, the delegation led by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in Yerevan with...

Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform

Artsakh does not oppose a dialogue with Azerbaijan, but says that the negotiation must take place within...

Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform

Artsakh does not oppose a dialogue with Azerbaijan, but says that the negotiation must take place within...

Economy

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

All news from section

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Society

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran needs to be repaired.

All news from section

The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding...

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...

The renovation of the school building and medical center is on the agenda in Kolkhozashen

The inter-community roads of the Kolkhozashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, have been paved,...

"Serund" All-Armenian Fund launched new support program in two border communities of Artsakh

In order to promote the birth rate, the "Serund" All-Armenian Fund has launched a program to provide...

Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a...

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.

All news from section

Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan

The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with...

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died after sustaining injuries from a landmine explosion...

Armenian military denies opening fire at Azerbaijani construction equipment

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

On October 12, at 00:20, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms...

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President,...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...

Russia said they will become more active – Speaker Simonyan on Moscow visit
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held in Astana
The delegation led by President Arayik Harutyunyan met with RA NA chairman Alen Simonyan
Stepanakert doesn’t oppose dialogue with Baku, but says negotiations must take place within int'lly recognized platform
Putin invites Pashinyan and Aliyev to hold trilateral talks in Russia, slams Macron for accusations on stoking conflict
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

All news from section

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Putin tells Erdogan about creating gas hub in Turkey

All news from section

Putin calls for more active development of economic ties with Palestine

Russia not shying away from contacts with US, but no sane proposals so far, Lavrov says

Putin points to new centers of power emerging in Asia

Most Read

month

week

day

Search