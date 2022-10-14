Putin invites Pashinyan and Aliyev to hold trilateral talks in Russia, slams Macron for accusations on stoking conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to hold a trilateral meeting in Russia.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am pleased to invite both the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister. We must agree upon the date. As far as I understand there is an interest to meet in Russia, at any time, anywhere, in Sochi, Petersburg, Moscow. We will discuss and decide this with you,” the Russian President said at the CIS summit where Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev are participating.

Speaking at the CIS summit in Kazakhstan, Putin also reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron’s accusations claiming Russia has purposefully provoked recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Putin denied the accusations and said that Macron’s statements are inappropriate and unacceptable.

“Of course we welcome anyone’s mediation efforts, but only if they are for the benefit of calming the situation and to the benefit of all participants of the conflicts. This also pertains to the mediation of partners, be it from the US or Europe. In addition, I was surprised to read the French President’s comments on the results of the October 6 Prague meeting. I think that these statements lack the perception of the essence of the course of the conflict, and basically lack information on the position of the parties, therefore these statements were inappropriate. But there will be an opportunity, this is yet to be discussed with the French president. In any case, Russia always sincerely strived to settle any conflict, including the Karabakh conflict and issues related to it,” Putin said.