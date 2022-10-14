An official delegation of Artsakh led by Speaker of Parliament Artur Tovmasyan had a meeting with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on October 13 in Yerevan.

October 14, 2022, 11:50 Any attempt that would consider Artsakh’s future as part of Azerbaijan is a “red line”. The Artsakh delegation presented the position of official Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh parliament’s press service said that “issues related to the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the latest regional developments and internal Armenian ties were discussed.”

The delegation presented the official position of Artsakh, emphasizing that any attempt that would consider Artsakh’s future as part of Azerbaijan is a “red line” for Artsakh.

It was emphasized that Artsakh remains committed to the resumption of the negotiations process in the OSCE Minsk Group format, with participation of Artsakh’s government.