Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the 9 November 2020, 11 January and 26 November 2021 agreements signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan lay the foundation for the normalization of all aspects of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

October 14, 2022, 11:30 Lavrov says 2020, 2021 high-level agreements lay foundation for normalizing all aspects of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Lavrov made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Kazakhstan.

“Events in various directions are being held here. This enables to have contacts as part of international meetings around regional issues, including around the relations between our close friends Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the context of the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on 9 November of 2020, 11 January and 26 November of 2021. These statements signed on the high level lay the foundation for normalization of all aspects of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and establishment of peace and stability in South Caucasus,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that agreeing upon the peace treaty is a separate topic, in addition to the agreements on unblocking of economic and transport connections and implementing delimitation through the bilateral commission between Armenia and Azerbaijan with advisory support of Russia.

“Time passes quickly, developments are taking place quickly. That’s why I think today is a good occasion to talk about this topic and to see what we can report to our leaders regarding the implementation of the agreements they signed. I am sure that during this meeting we will be able to have a better understanding on how to move forward,” the Russian FM said.