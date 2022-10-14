The European Union will continue its engagement at the highest levels to reach a comprehensive resolution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said in response to the letter sent by MEPs.

October 14, 2022, 11:08 Borrell reminds EU’s call for Azerbaijan to return immediately its forces to their positions

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I fully share your concerns of the gravity of the situation. The armed confrontations that took place in early August and the recent one on 13-14 September, show that the situation in the region remains extremely fragile. The EU has called at the highest level for an end to hostilities”, Borrell said.

He said that the President of the European Council remains in close contact with the leaders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and he reached out to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries, as well as mandated the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar to immediately carry out consultations in Baku and Yerevan.

“The EU has urged both parties to strictly observe the ceasefire and calls for Azerbaijani forces to return immediately to their positions in accordance with the latest administrative borders of the former Soviet Socialist Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU is also encouraging both sides to progress on the delimitation and demarcation of the international border that is essential to reduce the risk of future clashes.

Following initial meetings held earlier this year, the next meeting of the border commissions is due to take place in Brussels in November 2022.

The EU is calling on all sides to return to the negotiation table as soon as possible, building in particular on the results achieved during the four trilateral meetings in Brussels facilitated and mediated by President Michel. The three leaders, together with President Emmanuel Macron, also met in the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Prague on 6 October and agreed to a deployment of the EU civilian mission to Armenia. I can assure you that the EU will continue its engagement at the highest levels to reach a comprehensive resolution to this conflict”, Josep Borrell said.