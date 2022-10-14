The summit of the heads of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has kicked off in the Congress-Centre of Astana, Kazakhstan.

October 14, 2022, 10:29 Summit of CIS heads of state launched in Astana

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The heads of CIS state will hold a narrow-format meeting, which will be followed by an extended-format summit attended by representatives of delegations.

Humanitarian cooperation, ensuring security and other issues are on the agenda.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also participating in the session.