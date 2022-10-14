The advance team of the European Union’s monitors arrives in Armenia today, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said on social media.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today advance team of EU monitors arrives in Yerevan. The 27 Member States have acted rapidly to respond to Armenia’s request. The aim of the EU deployment will be to monitor the situation and support Armenia-Azerbaijan stabilisation on the ground”, Toivo Klaar tweeted.