The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region needs to be repaired.

October 14, 2022, 09:58 The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the educational center Ruzanna Hakobjanyan informed "Artsakhpress".

"The school building was built in 1995. Every year, the district administration's education department receives appropriate building materials for ongoing repairs, but the problem with the roof remains unresolved. In addition, the old electrical wires need to be replaced," R. Hakobjanyan said.

The school has necessary specialists. This year we received a computer, a projector screen, an electronic library from the International Committee of the Red Cross," he added.

Referring to the winter preparations, the director informed that the building is heated with wood. One of the classrooms of the educational center is named after Gavrusha Avagyan, a graduate who fell during the 44-day war.

"In the class named after our immortal soldier, events dedicated to his memory are often organized, which are also aimed at the military-patriotic education of students," she noted.