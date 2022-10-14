The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding their private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Marine Zakaryan informed that she already has three daughters and regardless of all the problems, they continue rebuilding the house, with the belief of contributing to the prosperity of Artsakh.

"Back in 2016, we intended to rebuild the house, but the Four-Day War began, which forced us to postpone that plan. After the third Artsakh war, we decided that no matter how much the enemy tries to hinder us, we should live in Artsakh and never stop on the way to realizing that decision,” said Marine.

She spends most of the day with the children. Two of them are already attending school. Despite her daughter is only 9 months old, but Marine manages to take part in the construction of the house.