The family from Mokhratagh is rebuilding the private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland

The family of Marine Zakaryan, a resident of Mokhratagh village of the region of Martakert, is rebuilding their private house with the determination to live and work in the homeland.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Marine Zakaryan informed that she already has three daughters and regardless of all the problems, they continue rebuilding the house, with the belief of contributing to the prosperity of Artsakh.

311427123_8216967545045067_7818662369933706753_n.jpg (1.40 MB)"Back in 2016, we intended to rebuild the house, but the Four-Day War began, which forced us to postpone that plan. After the third Artsakh war, we decided that no matter how much the enemy tries to hinder us, we  should live in Artsakh and never stop on the way to realizing that decision,” said Marine.

287898773_1553184588483260_5502027735511613652_n.jpg (2.07 MB)She spends most of the day with the children. Two of them are already attending school. Despite her daughter is only 9 months old, but Marine manages to take part in the construction of the house.

311180432_1242980226270966_5782701914690688960_n.jpg (1.46 MB)


     

Politics

Meeting between Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Astana

The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has been launched in Astana, Kazakhstan.

EU technical group to arrive in Armenia to discuss deployment of civilian mission

A technical group from the European Union will arrive in Armenia on October 13 to discuss the issues...

Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Astana

The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov...

Tehran ready to act as mediator between Yerevan and Baku

Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international affairs, former foreign minister of Iran Ali Akbar...

Armenian PM, Artsakh President meet in Yerevan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting...

The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...

US State Department spox: We will continue to be engaged in Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement matter

The United States will continue to be actively engaged in the process of Armenia and Azerbaijan settlement,...

Economy

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Society

The roof of the Dashushen school building needs renovation

The roof of the primary school building named after Vazgen Ovyan in Dashushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran needs to be repaired.

Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students...

Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will...

The renovation of the school building and medical center is on the agenda in Kolkhozashen

The inter-community roads of the Kolkhozashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, have been paved,...

"Serund" All-Armenian Fund launched new support program in two border communities of Artsakh

In order to promote the birth rate, the "Serund" All-Armenian Fund has launched a program to provide...

Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a...

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.

Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan

The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with...

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died after sustaining injuries from a landmine explosion...

Armenian military denies opening fire at Azerbaijani construction equipment

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

On October 12, at 00:20, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms...

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President,...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Videos

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Putin tells Erdogan about creating gas hub in Turkey

Putin calls for more active development of economic ties with Palestine

Russia not shying away from contacts with US, but no sane proposals so far, Lavrov says

Putin points to new centers of power emerging in Asia

