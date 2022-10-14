On October 14, at around 01:30, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said.
Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani fire was suppressed with countermeasures.
“At the same time, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan spread disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire.