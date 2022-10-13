Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University

On October 13, public figure, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan met with the teaching staff and students of Grigor Narekatsi University of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the participants of the meeting laid flowers at the memorial in memory of the university's fallen students.

Rector of the university Vardan Hakobyan welcomed the attendees and noted the importance of the meeting of Ruben Vardanyan with professors and students.

In his speech, Ruben Vardanyan presented his vision of solving the problems in Artsakh and developing the country.

"We cannot develop our country without education. I know what difficult problems there are in Artsakh.

"We cannot develop our country without education. I know what difficult problems there are in Artsakh.

We must overcome them together. We must unite and show the world our strength, show that people live here and love their homeland," said the public figure.

At the end of the meeting, Rector Vardan Hakobyan awarded Ruben Vardanyan with the "Narekatsi" medal for his exceptional services in charitable, spiritual-cultural, social, humanitarian and educational fields.