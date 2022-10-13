Putin tells Erdogan about creating gas hub in Turkey

Vladimir Putin proposed to Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a gas hub in Turkey.

"After consultations with your energy minister and the head of Botas, we agreed with Gazprom, and I said this publicly: if there is interest from Turkey and our possible buyers from other countries, we could consider building another gas pipeline system and creating a gas hub in Turkey for sales to other countries, to third countries. First of all European countries, of course," said Russian president during a meeting with his colleague on the margins of the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

The day before, in his speech at the forum Russian Energy Week, the head of state noted that Moscow could move gas transit from the Nord Stream to the Turkish Stream. According to him, this decision is justified in terms of economic benefits, in addition, this route is safer.

"We could regulate the prices at a normal, market level, without any political coloring," Putin said.

However, he called the current cost of this type of fuel exorbitant.

He also reminded about recent attempts of Ukrainian authorities to organize a terrorist attack on Turkish Stream: "As you heard, they also tried to blow it up, but thank God this did not happen, it is successfully operating".