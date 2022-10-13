A technical group from the European Union will arrive in Armenia on October 13 to discuss the issues relating to the exact deployment location of the EU civilian mission along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters at a briefing.

October 13, 2022, 14:37 EU technical group to arrive in Armenia to discuss deployment of civilian mission

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: When asked where the EU civilian mission will be deployed, the deputy FM said that these issues are being discussed.

“Today a technical group from the EU will arrive, which will discuss these issues and all the criteria based on which the EU mission must be deployed”, he said.

In response to the question that the CSTO has also expressed readiness to send observers, the deputy minister said: “We are open to all proposals thanks to which our security will be strengthened, and we will avoid the situation we had in September”.