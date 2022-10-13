Census underway in Armenia

Armenia is holding a census for the third time in its history. The census began on October 13 and will last 10 days. It is being conducted electronically using the combined method.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: By law, census is conducted once every 10 years.

Enumerators will visit every 4th household in each community and fill in the electronic questionnaire using tablets computers.