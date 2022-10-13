The renovation of the school building and medical center is on the agenda in Kolkhozashen

The inter-community roads of the Kolkhozashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region, have been paved, and the 5-kilometer section from the highway to the village has been asphalted.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sevak Babayan, the head of the Kolkhozashen community, told "Artsakhpress".

"The asphalting was carried out by the «Veratsnund" LLC company with funds allocated by the government of the Republic of Artsakh.

Intra-community roads have been also paved by the company. It is planned to install street lighting devices with the funding support of philanthropists or the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh, and the existing old lamps will be replaced with new ones," explained S. Babayan.

According to the community leader, the buildings of the Kolkhozashen school, the medical center and theschool’s gym, which are in a bad condition, need to be repaired.

"The event hall of the village is in an emergency condition, and it is even impossible to repair it," he added.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the head of the community informed that after the war, the arable lands belonging to the community had remained under the control of the enemy. At present, the residents are mainly engaged in stock-raising or work in community institutions.