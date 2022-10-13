Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan

The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with the armed forces of Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army Suren Sarumyan said in response to the question of "Artsakhpress".

Today, on October 13, at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS states in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again announced that, allegedly, the Armenian side had deliberately planted about a million mines in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

According to Suren Sarumyan, after the first war, a lot of work was carried out to neutralize the mines planted by the Azerbaijani side, however, considering their volumes, hundreds of hectares are still mined.

The spokesperson noted that all the information about the landmines planted in those areas is known only to the Azerbaijani side, and in this regard, the fictitious accusations directed at the Armenian side are an attempt to mislead the international community.