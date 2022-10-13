Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died after sustaining injuries from a landmine explosion around 18:30, October 12.

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense said the victim is Major Saribek Yeghoyan.

     

Politics

Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Astana

The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan, the foreign ministry of Armenia said.

All news from section

Tehran ready to act as mediator between Yerevan and Baku

Advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran on international affairs, former foreign minister of Iran Ali Akbar...

Armenian PM, Artsakh President meet in Yerevan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting...

The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...

US State Department spox: We will continue to be engaged in Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement matter

The United States will continue to be actively engaged in the process of Armenia and Azerbaijan settlement,...

The results of the elections to the local self-government bodies known

The Central Electoral Commission of the Artsakh Republic has published the results of of the elections...

EU ambassadors agree to send civilian mission to Armenia – RFE/RL

. Ambassadors of EU member states agreed to send a civilian mission to Armenia which must be deployed...

Economy

Oil prices grow weakly

World oil prices are rising weakly Thursday morning following OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, trading data show, news.am informs.

All news from section

IAEA Director General Grossi pleased over safety and security improvements at Armenian NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi says he is pleased to see the...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 413.06/$1...

Artsakh "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in prestigious competition held in London

Artsakh-based company "Haterk Food" won a gold medal in the prestigious annual PENTAWARDS awards ceremony...

Animal farms electrified with solar energy within the framework of the "Livestock Development Promotion Program in the Republic of Artsakh"

On September 20 and 21, the representatives of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the...

Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in...

Society

"Serund" All-Armenian Fund launched new support program in two border communities of Artsakh

In order to promote the birth rate, the "Serund" All-Armenian Fund has launched a program to provide monthly 50,000 drams to mothers of newly born children in the communities of Charektar and Yeghtsahogh of Artsakh.

All news from section

Children and Youth National Dance Group opened in Artsakh's Nngi

On the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, a...

Mokhratagh will have newly built first aid station and water supply network

In the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh's Martakert region, the construction of the internal water supply...

A monument to famous violinist Boris Babayan erected in Stepanakert

On October 11, the opening ceremony of the monument commemorating the famous musician, violinist, honored...

"Long Day School” program restarted in the school of Karmir Shuka

"Long Day School” program has been restarted in the school of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’s...

Intra-communal central road of Berdashen repaired

The intra-community central road of the Berdashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region of the Republic...

Community buildings repaired in Harutyunagomer

In the community of Harutyunagomer of Artsakh’s Martakert region , almost 60-70 percent of the projects...

Military

Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan

The planting of landmines by the Defense Army was carried out exclusively on the line of contact with the armed forces of Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out from both sides.

All news from section

Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has died after sustaining injuries from a landmine explosion...

Armenian military denies opening fire at Azerbaijani construction equipment

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

On October 12, at 00:20, the units of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various caliber firearms...

Armenian Defense Minister, Advisor to French President discuss cooperation

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Isabelle Dumont, advisor to the French President,...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions

Around 22:10, 10 October, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened gunfire from various caliber small arms...

Armenian defense ministry denies Azerbaijan’s false accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire on October 9.

Planting of landmines carried out exclusively on the line of contact with Azerbaijan, and this process was carried out on both sides. Suren Sarumyan
Serviceman dead after suffering blast injuries
Putin: Russia will not supply energy resources to its detriment
Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Astana
Russia, Iran and China to conduct joint exercises in Indian Ocean
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan spoke about the post-war recovery programs, the ongoing construction...

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

All news from section

Photos

A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
A unity call for the salvation of Artsakh
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

All news from section

The French initiators of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival delighted with the persistance of the people of Artsakh

Within the framework of the "Paris-Stepanakert-Yerevan" festival film screenings and book discussions held in Stepanakert

16 countries will Spin The Magic at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

All news from section

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

American-Armenians hold protest outside Azerbaijani and Turkish representations in New York

California to declare April 24, ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’ as state holiday

International

Putin: Russia will not supply energy resources to its detriment

All news from section

Russia, Iran and China to conduct joint exercises in Indian Ocean

Putin: If energy prices continue to rise, West will print money

Biden says he does not expect Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search