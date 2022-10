The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kicked off in Astana, Kazakhstan, the foreign ministry of Armenia said.

October 12, 2022, 17:22 Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Astana

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian FM arrived in Astana for the participation in the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.